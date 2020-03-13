No coronavirus case in SI: MHMS

Advertise with Islandsun

THE ministry of Health (MHMS) has confirmed that there is no coronavirus case in the country.

In a media statement on Thursday 12th March, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Health and Medical Services wishes to reassure the public that as of today’s [Thursday 12th March] date there are no confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the MHMS Mrs Pauline McNeil says as to date the country has no confirmed cases and would like to inform the public that MHMS and its Partners continues to work together in the COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

“The PS would also like to acknowledge other Government Ministries and stakeholders for the collaborative efforts in the preparedness and responses so far.”

McNeil appeals to the public to seek correct and accurate information through the MHMS to avoid unnecessary and misleading information.

“Furthermore, McNeil calls upon the general public to remain vigilant and continue to practice good hygiene practices such as; covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands often with water and soap or use hand sanitizer, keep your distance from others at least one metre away.

“The public can call 23650 or 7522202 should they need update information on the COVID-19.”

–MHMS PRESS

64 Shares













