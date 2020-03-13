Blood sample tested

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

BLOOD sample of a foreigner suspected of having symptom of Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) was send to Australia for test.

This was confirmed by Dickson Mua Minister for Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) on Friday 13th March.

According to Minister Mua, the person is foreigner and is on home quarantine and has developed symptoms of Coronavirus-19, hence the person was checked on Thursday night and swaps taken.

“There though a person on home quarantined who developed symptoms and the foreigner was checked last night (Thursday night) and swaps taken. Samples will be sent to Australia.

“A health checks this morning (Friday morning) confirms the person is well again.” he said.

Mua adds there hasn’t yet any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country as there is no sample had been sent nor returned to confirm.

In press statement sent by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services yesterday Permanent Secretary Pauline McNeil said “now is the time for us to come together as a community: to replace fear and speculation with facts, to get informed, and to be prepared. We are not powerless against COVID-19. There are actions we can take to protect ourselves.

“We know that the virus spreads from person to person through droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or breathes out. So, even before COVID-19 is in our communities, we should be getting into the habit of washing our hands several times a day with soap and water; covering our coughs and sneezes with an elbow, or a tissue; and keeping one metre distance from others when we are sick.”

Moreover, according to his Facebook post on Wednesday 11th of March Mua clarified a total of 16 person have been under quarantined as they have been to countries that under the watch of the Solomon Islands government.

“May I clarify the questions on “Quarantine” as of 11/03/20. So far, we have 9 (8 males, 1female) persons on our quarantine site at Henderson Known VIMO accommodation. Additional to that we also have 7 (5 males, 2 females) on home quarantine. They are checked daily/regularly monitored and all so far are ok and well.

“We put them on quarantine based on their travel history being to affected countries or transiting in those affected countries. They have been separated and be restricted on movement.

“They are not quarantined because they show signs and symptoms but because has travelled from affected countries and might possibly exposed to COVID-19 at airstrips or during flight.

“Quarantine can help to limit the spread of COVID -19 through social media and observing whether these persons become sick or not.

“We must acknowledge the risk and task our front liners are taking in checking incoming travelers,” Minister Mua said.

