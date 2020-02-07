NHEOC implements measures to check virus

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has activated National Health Emergency Operation Centre (NHEOC) with multi-sectoral coordination with key government law enforcement agencies and health partners to enforce prevention measures to check for the coronavirus.

MHMS Permanent Secretary Pauline McNeil on Wednesday stated that they have issued travel advisory to control movement from and to China and other affected countries on January 28, 2020.

She explained that the new travelling advisory will be updated. Implement public health declaration card at the entry points, temperature screening of all incoming passengers and Customs and immigration enforced prohibited landing of foreign vessels from China as support to MHMS coronavirus response.

A spokesman from the MHMS in an updated interview yesterday explained that Solomon Islands had already taken precaution measures.

“We do have equipment at the point of entry to check body temperature of those incoming travellers,” he said.

“In Solomon Islands there is no evidence that the Coronavirus is already spreading. In fact the country is waiting for test result to its first suspected coronavirus cases.

“Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has already instructed ministries and the public to take precaution measures,” he said.

Under the risk communication, Pauline McNeil highlighted printing and distribution of public health declaration cards, posters and leaflets for point of entry have already been issued to the public.

She said that there will be weekly media press release and packaging approved coronavirus information for mobilization and advocacy activities.

Meanwhile, the MHMS pointed out key talking points on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreaks in China have been posing international threats to countries around the globe, including Solomon Islands.

Many countries have already undertaken measures to protect their citizens of the deadly virus.

Global 24 countries affected with total of 20,630 confirmed cases. In China alone Total case confirmed is 20471, with a total Deaths of 425 stated by World Health Organization (WHO).