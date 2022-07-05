Ngossi Valley prepares to celebrate independence day

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

NGOSSI Valley community in West Honiara is set to celebrate the 44th independence celebration on July 7 with focus to educate community members of the meaning of independence and the reason behind the celebration.

Chairman for Ngossi Valley Community Ramsey Olisukulu said the celebration will begin in the afternoon with a parade in national colours, flag hoisting, and singing of the national anthem.

“Celebration will continue in the evening with an independence dinner, video flashback of the Independence Day, address by Guest of Honour, speeches and finally cultural presentation from the provinces.

“Maintaining this spirit, we have organised different activities from monthly clean-ups, sports, Police talk, health awareness programs and religious programs.

“This year we are organising this independence celebrations in a unique way with the Theme ‘IUMI TUGEDA, ONE COMMUNITY, ONE NATION, SOLOMON ISLANDS’. This event is educational aimed at teaching our children and youths about their history promoting a sense of patriotism in our youths and children to grow up to be good citizens of this beautiful nation,” he said.

Mr Olisukulu said Ngossi Valley is a vibrant community known for its peaceful, safe and clean environment with its residents valuing and promoting the belief of working together in building a model community.

“We have invited a Senior Statesman as our guest of Honour, a Minister of crown, a Permanent Secretary, the Mayor to Honiara City Council and our ward member as other quests. Therefore, your donation will be of great value to our community,” he said.