SIAF, RSIPF conduct joint foot patrol at Koa Hill

Officers of the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) undertook a joint foot patrol at the Koa Hill community in Honiara recently.

Joining the patrol were officers of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the Australian Defence Force (ADF), New Zealand Police (NZP), New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) under SIAF and that of the RSIPF’s Central and National Crime Prevention Department.

“The patrol provided an opportunity for the patrolling officers to interact with members of the Kia Hill community,” a statement from SIAF said.

“SIAF members have been supporting the RSIPF with community patrols since 2021 after the Bilateral Security Treaty was enacted following the request of the Solomon Islands Government,” the statement added.

“Regional partners have continued to support RSIPF as part of the SIAF contingent.

“The RSIPF and SIAF members also took the opportunity to discuss a range of issues with the Chairman and Chief from one of the zones during their patrol, while other members participated in a quick game of soccer with children at the Koa Hill field.”

SIAF Leading Senior Constable, Phil Bradley, said SIAF is supporting the RSIPF as it works toward building relationships with communities.

“The foot patrols we conducted provide us with opportunities to interact with residents so we all know better understand local issues,” Constable Phil said.

SIAF plans to continue to undertake more joint patrols with the RSIPF in communities around Honiara.