NDMO OWES $9M

Service providers waiting to get paid since covid-19 period

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Solomon Islands Government (SIG) through the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) owes service providers during the covid-19 period $9 million.

This was confirmed yesterday to this paper by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) Dr Melchior Mataki.

“The government through NDMO is yet to pay about $9 million to service providers during the covid-19 period .

“This money belongs to service providers.

“They are (service providers) needed to be paid,” Mataki said.

He said his team have submitted everything to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT) internal audit group go through it.

“They should be finalising it now.

“But from our side we really want the government to pay off this amount of money so that it can be cleared off because people need their money as well,” Mataki said.

He said the “amount of money is not just for catering alone, but for bulk of suppliers like plumping services for quarantine stations including isolation areas in some of the provinces to name a few”.

Mataki said, “this total of money to be paid is for NDMO alone.

“Only some have been paid.”