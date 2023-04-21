MPG hopes for better result in upcoming PCDF assessment

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA Provincial Government hopes for a better result on its PCDF status this time-round, as assessment for 2022/2023 expects for this month.

Last year, MPG disqualified for the programme and it severely affected implementation of its earmarked projects due to reduction of fund as a result of the disqualification.

Deputy Provincial Secretary, who also the Provincial Secretary acting of Malaita province, Mr David Filia Tuita told SunAuki that the province is looking forward to another round of assessment this year.

He said the assessment is a normal procedure carry out on all provinces to establish their performance measure which referred to as minimum conditions with regards to the fund.

“A team will be in the province soon to carry out the assessment. We are preparing for the assessment and we hope the province passes all minimum conditions,” he said.

Tuita said a solemn issue MPG faces with is its ward development grants that would have severe impact on the assessment, but fortunately SIG assured to address the matter.

Minister of Finance under the Fini led MNGFR, Hon Randol Sifoni has also recently shared his optimism to pass the assessment for 2022/2023 fiscal year.

He said one area that would have negative consequence on the province as experienced is failing to pass the 2022/2023 revised budget that the assembly joined effort to pass it.

“I would share my profound gratitude for passing the 2022/2023 revised budget as this could have hindered compliance issues for our government.

“Without your positive vision it would provide negative repercussions on the future PCDF assessment for MPG.

“In doing so, the province now looks forward to another round of assessment in April 2023 and hopefully MPG passes all the ten minimum conditions,” Sifoni said.

He said this would allow the province to implement the 29 projects proposed for 2023/2024 fiscal year.