Divit girls training centre receives new furniture from Australia through APTC

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

DIVIT Training centre is the latest institution to receive support from the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) assistance in development and training towards vocational schools in the country.

Yesterday’s handover of new furniture to the centre will help students of Divit training centre learn in a conducive environment and boost their learning capacity.

Divit Training Centre is a girls training centre manned by Catholic sisters.

Speaking during the handover of the furniture Mika Kontiainen Counsellor – Human Development, Australian High Commission said Australia is pleased to see APTC’s partnership with Divit Rural Training Centre flourishing and it is a clear demonstration of the spirit of partnership and goodwill.

Students of Divit Training Centre posing for a photo with the guests.

He said Australia is a partner of Solomon Islands and one of their shared goals is to foster more jobs contributing to economic growth that will also enable Solomon Islanders to engage fully in economic activities and live productive lives.

“A healthy, educated and inclusive society is fundamental to achieving this, which is why Australia’s support includes a strong focus on strengthening TVET. TVET provides the skills that form the backbone of any country’s economic growth and development.

“There is also a need to continue building the skills of workers in the Solomon Islands to contribute to economic recovery”, Counsellor Kontiainen said.

He said Australia’s support to Divit Rural Training Centre with new furniture including chairs, tables, whiteboards, shelves and cabinets will help strengthen its training delivery and further boost learning and development for students.

Counsellor Mika signing off the papers with the Divit Principal Sr Daniela Tovatada while APTC Director Ms Chang looks on.

The Australian Government is pleased to support training institutions like Divit RTC, given the importance of TVET and Australia will remain committed to helping improve TVET systems and training delivery in the Solomon Islands.

“We hope today’s contribution will add value to the important work you are already doing to help transform lives through training and skills for employment”, Counsellor Kontiainen adds.

Meanwhile Principal of Divit Girls Training centre Sister, Daniela Tovatada highlighted that APTC is playing a very important role in the development of their school and their support and assistance will certainly boost students in their learning.

She also urged the students to take a good care of the facilities that have been donated to them.