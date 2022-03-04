MPG cracks down on street vendors in Auki

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA province is coming down hard on street vendors and other unlawful activities along the street of Auki town.

The exercise is to ensure businesses are keep at their designated places and also part of enforcing covid-19 measures within the town.

Person in charge of the operation, Mr Jethro Siru said this week they are cracking down on vendors selling betel-nut, cigarette and those playing ludo in the street of Auki.

He said as directed from MPG, they will be monitoring the street of Auki to make sure such activities are to be avoided for a clean Auki town.

Siru also said that these activities are illegal along the street of Auki and has no provision for under the management of Auki town.

He said MARA government has built a betel nut market facility in Auki and there shouldn’t be excuse for people to bring the business onto the street.

Siru said there are designated places for the businesses in Auki town and people should cooperate with MPG and support each other during this trying time.

He said activities pertaining the illegal businesses also pose high risk to the current situation as face with covid-19 transmission in the province.

Siru appealed to vendors for understanding and thanked them for cooperation shown towards the operation this week.