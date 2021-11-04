Motion against speaker still stands: Suidani

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

The motion of no-confidence against the Speaker of the Malaita provincial assembly still stands, says Premier Daniel Suidani.

He says the motion will be tabled in the coming provincial budget sitting.

Speaking to Island Sun yesterday, Suidani said initially the motion was for the speaker and his deputy, but the one against the deputy has been withdrawn since he has joined the executive.

This leaves Butala alone to face the motion.

In an interview, deputy speaker Joe Heroau said he was asked to join the executive if he wanted the motion against him dropped.

“I accepted the offer and condition given and I’m happy to be part of the executive government,” Heroau said.

Suidani said in preparation for the budget meeting; MARA government proposed its executive meeting to begin on Monday, October 8 to look at the provincial budget.

After, the Provincial Publics Account Committee (PAC) will look into the budget before debating it in the full assembly on the following week.

“The motion against the speaker will table during the meeting.”

The motion was filed by Suidani on October 19 against both speaker and his deputy, a day after a notice of no confidence motion has issued against premier.

The motion against premier Suidani failed to reach the floor of the assembly after the people of Malaita staged a peace march on the mover of the motion, Elijah Asilaua, urging him to withdraw it.

Since then, the MARA government after suffering numerical strengthen had been recovering and the recent inclusion of Heroau has made MARA government back in number with 17 MPAs in the 33-ward province.