More female students receive Pre-Service Scholarships

ABOUT 238 of the 644 Pre-Service scholarships were allocated to female students by the National Scholarship Division this year

Most of the female students will pursue Bachelor, Diploma and certificates at Solomon Islands National University, USP Honiara campus, regional universities in Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Australia and Asia.

They will be joined by the remaining 406 male recipients of the Pre-Service scholarship.

Rough estimates of 978 scholarships were issued to both Pre-Service and In-Service with the latter receiving about 234 scholarships.

The in-service recipients are mostly employees of the government and private sectors.

Among the lists, there were some Year 12 students who will pursue diploma courses and self-sponsored students under the scholarship lists as well.

Further to that about 100 scholarships were allocated to the 50 constituencies in the country.

Some students have also benefited from the Cost sharing arrangement between the government and their families.

Among the recipients, 37 scholarships were allocated to Master programmes and 3 doctorates (PHD).

Unfortunately, students who have missed out in the scholarship lists will need to find other sponsorships to continue their studies this year.

There were other students and employees who pursue their studies under the Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom Scholarships.

The Solomon Islands government has also received number of scholarships from other countries especially Peoples Republic of China (PRC) after the country severed ties with Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan in September last year.

Minister of Education and Human Resources, John Moffat Fugui told Parliament during the sine die motion last month that the government has attracted number of scholarships from Peoples Republic of China (PRC), Russia and donors like Morocco, India and Indonesia.

Fugui said following the normalisation of relationship with Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the ministry has received 103 internship scholarships.

Fugui said soon the ministry will transit Solomon Islands students from Taiwan to mainland China.

“We will negotiate few more scholarships from PRC come 2020,” he said.

He said Russia has also indicated over 20 scholarships.

Further to that, the minister said there are 10 scholarships from the government of Morocco and scholarships provisions from the government of India.

He said there were scholarship offers from Government of Malaysia and their closest neighbour Indonesia.

From the three billion, eight hundred and seventeen million, one hundred and fifty- five thousand, seven hundred and two dollars ($3,817,155,702) national budget passed.

The Ministry of Education got the biggest share of $1.2 billion in the recurrent budget, $77.3 million in budget support and $28.5 million in the development budget.

This will derive from the $3.8 billion budget Parliament passed last month.