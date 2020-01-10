British High Commissioner pays courtesy call on PM Sogavare

Advertise with Islandsun

BRITISH High Commissioner to Solomon Islands His Excellency Brian James Jones has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, OPMC, on 09th January 2019.

He wished the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of Solomon Islands, a happy and prosperous new year 2020.

Mr Jones said the British Government, through his office is looking forward to working closely with Solomon Islands on important upcoming events. Jones also handed a letter from Britain’s Prime Minister to Prime Minister Sogavare regarding the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting tabled in Rwanda in June 2020.

Jones said one of the important events coming up is the UN Climate talks, 26th Conference of the Parties, COP26, which Britain and Italy will be co-hosting this year. He said Solomon Islands and other small Pacific Islands are more vulnerable to climate change effects.

He added Solomon Islands and other Pacific Islands may have high level of ambition and a strong regional voice on the issue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sogavare assured Mr Jones of Solomon Islands support and cooperation with Britain through the High Commission Office.

Sogavare said with regards to the upcoming COP26, Solomon Islands maybe too small, but committed to support and work with other Pacific Islands countries to have a much stronger voice in the region.

He said the government is anticipating a very busy time in the coming months especially with parliamentary meetings.

Sogavare and Jones also shared their concerns on the horrific devastation caused by the bush fires in Australia and reaffirmed their support for the Australian people at this time.