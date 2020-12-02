More ESP applications approved, payments made: PMO

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

HUNDREDS of applications for the Government’s Economic Stimulus Package have been approved by the ESP Committe.

A statement from the Committee emphasised that approval for piggery projects for the provinces and cocoa farmers were made last week.

Specifically, more than more than 500 hundred applications were approved for both cocoa farmers and piggery projects recently.

Hence, further approvals for poultry and timber milling will also be done this week.

Meanwhile, further approvals of applications and payments are also currently being made to successful recipients.

The Committee makes it clear that recipients whose applications were approved will be contacted via phone.

Advertisements

As part of requirement, those who have already signed their contracts will produce an invoice of their revised work plan and to be followed by disbursements of funds. The ESP committee confirmed that majority of the funds will be paid directly to the suppliers of materials and equipment’s.

The Committee also explains that Constituency offices have also assisted to collect and deliver the ESP support to recipients be it cash and materials.

This is so that recipients in the rural areas will not have to pay for any expenses to travel to Honiara.

The Government through the ESP Committee is fully committed to the accountable implementation of the ESP in the interest of wellbeing of the people, national stability and economic empowerment.

–OPMC PRESS

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

