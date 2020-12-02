SolAir extends flight suspension

SOLOMON Airlines has announced a further extension of the suspension of regular scheduled international passenger flights, to March 27, 2021.
The airline had previously suspended all scheduled international flying until January 10, 2021.
The national carrier will continue to operate Government approved international repatriation, special charter and cargo flights. Domestic flights are operating to all 23 Solomon Islands destinations in the airline’s network.
“Due to the persistent international border closures, and to minimise disruption to customers looking to book future international travel with certainty, we have extended our suspension,” said Colin Sigimanu, Commercial Manager for Solomon Airlines.
“With the promise of effective COVID-19 vaccines becoming more of a reality next year, we look to the day we can resume normal regular international scheduled services.
“Until then, we will continue to operate cargo-only flights, repatriation services and where possible additional services subject to the approval of the Solomon Islands Government,” he added.
Solomon Airlines also confirmed that ticketed passengers affected, who wish to change to a future travel date, can do so without a change fee, subject to the same booking class being available.
Ticket validity extensions will also be provided to affected passengers uncertain about booking their future travel, with tickets automatically being held in credit and valid towards a new airfare for travel until December 1, 2022.
Further details are available on the Solomon Airlines website on their Travel Advice page.
–SOLAIR PRESS