BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

MINISTRY of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS) is discussing road access to the newly identified graveyard site.

This is according to the Permanent Secretary Stanley Walenisia.

“Now we are progressing discussion on access road to go there and will be led by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and of course the Honiara City Council is also one important player. HCC will work to finalise the cemetery plan which will have foot paths and also set aside burial sites for adults and children,” Walenisia said.

He said through the team work of the Ministry of Lands and two three ministries involved, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Infrastructure and the Prime Minister’s Office on the policy side they have already identified the land and is around 10 hectares

“We have already come up with master plan under the Ministry of Lands. We have already identified where the cemetery will sit.

“As part of the plan a church building is proposed to be built there, to accommodate funeral services near the grave yard. There will also be a cremation facility,” Walenisia said.