Missing Isabel chiefs found safe

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

SEVEN missing people from Bugotu in Isabel province are now back with their families after floating for almost three days at sea.

Buala Police confirmed to this paper yesterday that the men were found after they shored at the Hograno area yesterday.

“We have received a report that the missing boat was located and went ashore at Kilokaka village in the Hograno District,” Buala police said.

The officer also said what they heard was that the passengers are safe and well and they are now at home with their families.

Buala police also said investigations are ongoing, but what matters most is that they are now safe.

Meanwhile Buala Police warn travelling OBM around Isabel and other provinces to always watch and listen out on the weather before travelling.