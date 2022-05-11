Ministry and EAs to help schools reopen

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) and Education authorities have confirmed they will provide additional support for schools to open safely.

This was echoed by Tongoua Tabe on behalf of the Ministry of Education when speaking of the school grant and additional support.

“The Ministry of Education and Education authorities they will provide additional support for schools in order to be ready to open safely,” he said.

Tabe said in supporting the schools during this covid-19 crisis in the country school principals are advised to use 60 percent of the grant on covid-19 preparedness and response related expenditure the remaining 40 percent of the grant that you received should be use for the teaching and learning resources.

Deputy Secretary for MEHRD James Bosamata adds that dates for the reopening of schools are as follows; Forms one to six and Rural Training Center to re-open on 30th May 2022, Pre-primary and Primary on 13th June and Early Childhood Education (ECE) on 4th of July.

“Starting date for classes is different from all sub sectors,” Bosamata said.