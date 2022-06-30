MID and Temotu sign $5m ship project

Advertise with Islandsun

The National Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) and the Temotu Provincial Government yesterday signed an agreement to purchase a ship worth $5 million for the Province.

The signing by the Permanent Secretary for MID Stephen Maesiola and Temotu Provincial Secretary Allan Agassi formalised the purchase agreement.

The shipping project was in response to a request by the Provincial Government through the Prime Minister when he visited the Province in 2020. Prime Minister Sogavare heeded the call and pledged to deliver the request.

Mr Maesiola said the Government through his Ministry recognised the province’s shipping needs including for both passenger and trade.

“I am very pleased that through my Ministry, Temotu Province will now be able to purchase their vessel to serve its people.”

Maesiola said the vessel is anticipated to be delivered by December this year.

Meanwhile Mr Agassi thanked the National Government through MID for the positive response to the request by Premier Clay Forau and the people of Temotu Province.

“On behalf of the Premier and People of Temotu Province, I would like to thank the National Government through MID that the Government recognized the need of a remote Province like Temotu in terms of shipping services.

“There is nowhere else the Province can look to for assistance but only the National Government and for this we are very pleased.”

He added that Temotu Province under the leadership of Premier Forau remains supportive of the National Government’s development initiatives and policies.

–GCU PRESS