MHMS team in Malaita province to assess quarantine sites and isolation facilities

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

MINISTRY of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has sent a team to Malaita province to assess quarantine sites and isolation facilities there.

This was confirmed by the Minister for MHMS, Dickson Mua.

Mr Mua said, “a team is now is now in Malaita Province to asses potential quarantine sites and isolations facilities and storage warehouse in Auki.”

He said visits to other hospitals in provinces have also been planned for.

“Similar provincial visits are also being planned for Gizo, Buala, Helena Goldie Hospital, Atoifi, Tulagi, Lata, Tingoa, Kirakira and Taro,” said Mua.

He expressed the above sentiments at the recent parliament meeting.

