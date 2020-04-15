SIFF DC meets?

Advertise with Islandsun

No decisions yet

By Taromane Martin

THE Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) is yet to release any official decision regarding disciplinary cases from the last season of the Telekom Soccer League.

A number of disciplinary cases are said to be heard by the SIFF Disciplinary Committee who one source said have had already met a fortnight ago.

Outspoken Royals Football Academy Founder, Joel Moffat Konofilia last month had called out SIFF to stop covering their lies for the sake of football fans in the country, questioning why it has taken the SIFF DC this long to make a decision.

SIFF last month had released a statement to counter Mr Konofilia’s call, saying SIFF takes all disciplinary matters seriously and ensures that all disciplinary cases are assessed and submitted on a timely basis to the DC for determination.

But Mr Konofilia, who is still facing a three-year ban from all football related activities for punching a match referee, was not satisfied with the federation’s response questioning why it is taking this long to deal with the disciplinary case involving Solomon Warriors FC midfielder Tigi Molea and Henderson Eels FC defender Derrick Taebo after match brawl, after their title deciding match 2-2 draw with Eels in round two of the TSL season on December 14th.

“Firstly, the question that needs answering is, why did the SIFF office sent me a letter on the same day I assaulted the referee that I was not to participate in any SIFF sanctioned tournament awaiting any decision from the disciplinary committee?” he said.

“Unlike my case, Tigi Molea was free to continue playing whilst awaiting the SIFF DC’s decision on his case? Also, SIFF is now saying that Molea had a temporary suspension imposed on him on the time that SW still had a TSL match at hand.

“The question is why was he not suspended on the same day like me, he was allowed to play many games and only to be suspended before SW’s last game? Again, this is unfair.

“Secondly why did the DC lift the ban on its preliminary hearing? Are you saying that Molea is innocent? Where is Hudson Wakio and Taebo? This case was confirmed to me by Wakio, there is no doubt that Molea led the group and attacked Taebo and the DC lifted the ban on Molea?,” Mr Konofilia had questioned.

SIFF in February had confirmed the matter is with the Disciplinary Committee to handle and is pending a decision. Two months on, it seems a decision from the SIFF DC is yet to be made known to the football fans in the country.

Attempts by SunSPORTS to get comments from responsible people within the federation since last week so far has been unsuccessful.

Advertisements

Spread the love









25 Shares