MHMS confirms increased numbers of STIs,HIV, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe sex

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

MINISTRY of Health and Medical Service is seeing increases in the number of Sexual Transmitted Infections (STI), HIV, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe sex.

This is according to the Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana.

“The Ministry is seeing increases in the number of STIs/HIV cases in the country, including unwanted pregnancies and unsafe sex. There are substantial portion of the population yet to be reached with information around Sexual and Reproductive Health including related services,” Togamana said.

He said HIV/STI/Hepatitis national programme of the MHMS is proud to work closely the Solomon Islands Planned Parenthood Association SIPPA.

“We have secured funds through WHO under Global Fund to implement a targeted key population intervention project which SIPPA is the implementing partner.

“SIPPA has been instrumental and a key partner in ensuring that HIV incidence is low in the country through its resourceful activities.

“Other NGOs have realigned their priorities but SIPPA stands tall with the HIV/STI/Hepatitis national programme in our fight against HIV, STI, Hepatitis in the country,” Togamana said.

He said the Solomon Islands Planned Parenthood Association has been the leading Non-government Organisation in addressing the STIs/HIV cases in the country, including unwanted pregnancies and unsafe sex.

“Indeed, SIPPA remains an important partner of the Ministry of Health in the delivery of Sexual and Reproductive Health Services including education and awareness as well as in addressing many of the issues related to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights,” Togamana said.

He adds while there is so much to appreciate and celebrate, there is still so much yet to achieve, accomplish and fulfil.