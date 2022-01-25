Mesepitu asks ships to respect COVID-19 procedures.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

PREMIER of Western Province has called on ship owners, captains and crews to follow COVID-19 standard procedures given out by the province and the national government.

Christian Mesepitu said any ship who willingly breached the province and government’s COVID-19 protocols will be dealt with.

“WPG executive has agreed that we will take action on ships that breached COVID-19 protocols.

“We will take action which fall under our jurisdictions such as cancelling their license to operate in our province,” he said.

Mesepitu said Western Province will not allow any ships to enter unless for the purpose of delivering essential equipment or goods with prior approval from responsible authorities.

He said his government will liaise with the national government through responsible authorities to make sure essential goods and services reach the Province.