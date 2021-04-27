Men on rape charge, in court next month

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THREE men charged with raping a girl under 15 years of age will appear again at the High court on May 21, 2021 before Justice Maelyn Bird.

The three men are facing a charge of Sexual Intercourse Child under 15 c\s 139 (1) (b) of the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act 2016 and read with section 21 (c) of the Penal Code.

The case was listed for pre-trial conference yesterday but the defence lawyers were yet to respond to the PTC documents sent by the prosecution.

Therefore, Justice Bird adjourned the case and defence lawyers to respond and sign the PTC documents.

This is the allegation said to have occurred at a village in Isabel province in January 2020.

Police were alerted and the three men were arrested for that alleged rape incident.

The men are all on bail and the Justice Bird extended their bail to the next appearance on May 21, 2021.