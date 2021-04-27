Lawyers to make submissions into burglary case

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

CLOSING submissions into the case of a man accused of stealing foreign currencies from his employer will be made today before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea.

He entered a not guilty plea and a trial was conducted on his case.

This is the case of Ian Pias Walelabua who faced one count of Burglary in relation to an incident on August 28, 2020 between 11.30pm and 12.30am when the victim and his wife were out from their residence at Henderson.

Police alleged that the accused and other male entered into the complainant’s house by climbing the walling to enter inside the house and removed the security camera.

The allegation said it was when they were inside the house, they then removed a cash box that contain the amount of $300,000 SBD, $20,000 AUD and 5,000 pounds.

It was also alleged that the defendant Walelabua before committing the offence did called another employee, who also works for the complainant to find out the couple’s movement on that night.

The phone conversations were made by the accused was to check on the couple whether they were out of their residence.

Police also said the accused Walelabua worked as an electronic officer for the complainant.

Public Solicitor George Gray is representing the accused in court.