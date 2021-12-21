Men accused of setting fire to PM’s residence deny charges

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Two men have denied before the court setting fire to the Prime minister’s residence.

PM Manasseh Sogavare’s mansion at Lungga was torched during the November riots.

Moses Tome and Wilson Poelo are charged with one count each of attempted arson in relation to that incident, which occurred on November 26, 2021 at Lungga area.

The allegation said the two men were part of a group that set fire to the residence.

Defence Lawyer Stanley Taedi after both accused pleaded not guilty to the charge, sought adjournment on the case for next week so that they can settle the documents for the pre-trial conference.

Principal Magistrate Leonard Chite then made directions that prosecution and defence settle the PTC documents during the adjournment and then adjourned the case to December 27 for oral PTC to be conducted.

Myrella Cleven of the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions appears on behalf of the crown.