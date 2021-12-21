Alleged riot ‘instigator’ on $1,000 bail

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE court has granted bail to one of the instigators of the recent rioting and looting in Honiara.

Simon Mannie was arrested and charged by police with one count of unauthorized public assembly and public procession contrary to regulation 14(1) and (3)(a) of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.3) 2021; Regulation 4 of the Emergency Powers (Covid-10) (declaration of Honiara as Emergency Zone (Amendment) Order 2020; and section 21(b) of the penal code.

Defence lawyer Ronald Dive applied to the court to release his client on bail while awaiting his case to be progressed before the court.

Prosecution said Mannie is a leader and active member of Malaita for Democracy (M4D) and represents Honiara based Malaitans.

They accused him of having been involved in unlawful planning of authorized public assembly that led to the November 24-26 rioting and looting in Honiara.

Prosecution alleged that Mannie and others, who are still at large, planned and executed the public procession that resulted in arson, and destruction of business buildings, looting of shops and burning of Kukum Traffic Centre and damage to Naha Police Station.

Mannie was taken by police on 29 November 2021 questioned and then charged for the offence.

He was remanded in custody till yesterday.

Andrew Kelesi, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Office, appears for the crown.