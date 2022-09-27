Media workers discuss investigative role

Advertise with Islandsun

The Pacific Anti-Corruption Journalists Network (PACJN) yesterday hosted media owners, editors and senior journalists for a pre-summit workshop that discusses the media’s role in investigating the management of public resources.

The event was held ahead of the official opening of the 6th Pacific Media Summit this evening in Honiara.

Journalists of Fiji, Palau, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu were given the opportunity to share their challenges in tackling corruption in their respective countries.

It was evident that corruption is rampant in all these Pacific Islands countries that need urgent action to tackle it.

PACJN was launched at the 2019 Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) CEOs Summit.

It was established to ensure that Pacific journalists are more sustainably trained and prepared and have ownership of their engagement in integrity and anti-corruption reporting.

PINA is the peak regional media organization in the Pacific, representing the interests of media professionals and links radio, television, newspapers, magazines, online services, national media associations (NMAs) and journalism schools in 23 Pacific countries.

In partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), PINA is delivering the Building the Capacity of Pacific Media to Report on Anti-corruption project.

This project targets media and journalists in the 14 Pacific Island countries, as part of UNODC’s activities within the UN Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UN-PRAC) Project, which is supported by the New Zealand Aid Programme.