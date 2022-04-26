Marovo eyes massive handover in June

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

MAROVO Constituency is looking ahead to a massive launching of its completed projects so as kicking of some of its project for 2022/2023.

The projects include; Gasini market house, housing projects, sanitation projects, fisheries project and wharf project at Chea which are expected to kick off next month.

The event will also give an opportunity for the constituency office to give an update on its proposed projects and also projects that have already rolled out.

According to Member of Parliament for Marovo Constituency, Chachabule Amoi, some of the project have been completed while others are expected to complete before June.

He said the Gasini Market House is near completion along with a seawall to protect the market sea front.

Amoi said a total of 200 dwelling houses have received their roofing iron to date and 200 more to be delivered.

He explained that the materials exclude community halls and churches that had also received roofing iron from the constituency.

“There are also 400 units of flash toilets available for those who want proper sanitation.

“The toilet sets can be collected from Dokudola development estate when formal arrangement are made between the constituency office and the supplier,” Amoi said.

He said the highlight of the event will be the launching and distribution of 160 boats/OBMS and eskies and opening of the Gasini market.

“This is going to be a huge event because all 160 boats will travel to Gasini to join the opening of the market house,” Amoi said.

Meanwhile he said the constituency office has also distributed relief supplies to the constituency during the height of COVID-19 in Marovo area.

Amoi said approximately 2,000 plus 20 kg island sun rice were distributed to every communities in Marovo as a response to the COVID19 lock down in Marovo recently.