EU work with stakeholders to implement 4 projects

By EDDIE OSIFELO

EUROPEAN Union is working with the government, civil society organization and international organizations to implement its four projects in the country.

This includes:

The $78 million EU Funded projects for health and education through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening. The project to be implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to support Provincial Governance and Service Delivery in Solomon Islands.

The $4.6 million EU funded project to support People Living with Disability (PLWD) to produce sustainable and meaningful change for the rights of people with disabilities.

$4.1 million EU funded Livelihood Improvement Project for Central Islands Province to be implemented by World Vision.

The $4.6 million EU funded project to combat People in Trafficking (PIT) and Gender Based Violence in Solomon Islands. International Organization for Migration to implement the project on Guadalcanal, Makira Ulawa and Malaita province.

In an exclusive interview with Island Sun in Honiara last week, EU Ambassador/Head of the European Union Delegation for the Pacific, Sujiro Seam said the partnership they have for the implementation of their projects always bring together those who are willing to work together.

“We always adopt the whole of government approach because most of the issues we have to address have to be addressed by the involvement and commitment of various branches in government and various ministries,” he said.

Seam said they also work with Civil Society organizations.

“I am happy to see here in Solomon Islands because it’s not the case everywhere in the world where Civil Society can work with government agencies,” he said.

Furthermore, Seam said when they can or need and when there is an added value, they also bring in regional and international organisations

“There is the reason why projects we launched here we have UNDP, UNICEF and IOM.

“For some other projects that we implement in the Pacific region, we work with regional organisations, like the Pacific Community, Pacific Regional Environment Programmee or Forum Fisheries Agency,” he said.

Seam said “We always bring together agencies and people from different backgrounds so that the combination of skills and competency and capacity of everyone actually improve the final outcome of our projects.”