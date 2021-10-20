MARA gov’t sworn-in five new ministers

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

DESPITE the political instability that is rocking the MARA government, they still remain strong and expect an increase in their numerical strength before the October 27 no-confidence vote.

And in strengthening the MARA government, yesterday five newly appointed MPAs were sworn-in to take their ministerial portfolios.

The swearing-in was facilitated by a Commissioner of Oath through a provision under the Standing Orders.

That provision allows a commissioner of oath to facilitate oath taking in the absence of the Speaker or his deputy.

The newly five sworn ministers are:

David Osuria, MPA for ward 6 as the new minister for forestry Meshack Maukera, MPA for ward 19 as the new minister for tourism and commerce Eric Daoni, MPA for ward 9 as the minister for women, youth and sport Benjamin Baetalua, MPA for ward 2 as the minister for MOI regional affairs Glen Waneta, MPA for ward 8 as deputy premier and minister for fisheries and education

Speaking during the swearing in at the provincial chamber, Premier Daniel Suidani thanked his colleague MPAs for witnessing the swearing-in of their new ministers.

“Before we can work together as executive members, we must swear-in before the presence of the commissioner of oath or speaker for that matter,” he said.

However, Suidani said they were unable due to issues that were intentionally not to support the MARA government.

“But even then we are so thankful that there is an avenue under the law that provides for the swearing of the new ministers knowing during this situation we cannot control those that hold responsible officers like the speaker.”

He called on the newly appointed ministers to work together to carry MARA government and Malaita province forward for the betterment of the people

Suidani said the MARA government is looking forward to have two more MPAs soon as the lobbying continues ahead of the no-confidence vote.

He also thanked the commissioner of oath, Simon Suku and the office of the clerk to the provincial assembly for facilitating the ceremony.