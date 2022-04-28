Manawai receives new PCDF market building

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

COMMUNITIES in Manawai harbour in East Are Are were privileged to receive and officially open a new market building last week.

The market project was funded through the PCDF programme; former MPA, Morris Houahe began its building phase and was completed by the current MPA, Meshach Maukera.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Mr Houahe said the idea towards establishing the project came from chiefs and elders of Manawai.

He said he was consulted on the project and pursued it during his time and work commenced, and Maukera carried it on to complete the project.

Houahe thanked MPGIS through the PCDF programme and MARA government for the successful completion of the project that will now serve its intended purpose.

MPA Maukera thanked his predecessor Houahe for his leadership that the completion of the project was a fruit of what he had initiated for the people of ward 19 and Manawai.

He said the project has reached what he had once dreamed off for his people and will now be serving them with economic activity through markets to support the livelihood of their families.

Maukera thanked all stakeholders that supported the project to its completion and called on the people of Manawai to use the facility with great care to continue support generations to come.

On that note, Premier Daniel Suidani said the project has shown commitment of his government and outgoing provincial governments to bring services to people in the province.

He said thanked communities in ward 19 especially Manawai communities for being among few wards out of 33 wards in the province to receive such market project.

Suidani said this is what his government is questing to see people in rural communities in the province engage in something that will support their livelihood.