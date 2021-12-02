Man who fakes own death to appear again in court today

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of an accused Peter Fakaia will appear again in court to confirm the continuation of trial on the defence case.

This is the case of Peter Fakaia who is facing trial on three counts of false pretenses relating to allegations that occurred between 21 and 26 September 2019 in Honiara.

He was alleged to have faked his own death and obtain $76,000 from a local pharmacist in Honiara in 2019.

Prosecution said the accused sought medication at the People’s Pharmacy at the Kwaimani building at Kukum, after taking his medication he then left, however on the next day he returned to the pharmacy complaining that he had allergies with the medication.

He was then given another medication and advised to see a doctor.

On 23 September at about 8 am, the complainant received a call through his office phone by a person who allegedly purported himself as the accused’s brother-in-law.

The complainant was informed by the accused’s brother-law that the accused he diagnosed died at the National Referral Hospital and was at the morgue.

The accused’s brother-in-law then allegedly demanded a compensation of $10, 000 for the cause of the death.

The complainant in total allegedly gave $76,000 to the so-called relatives of the accused of the accused’s death.

It was on 26 September police were alerted about the incident and police arrested a person who came to collect the last portion of money requested for the accused’s death.

Using the accused’s alleged associates; police finally arrested the accused after halting him in his vehicle at the Ranadi Roundabout.

Private lawyer Ben Etomea represents Fakaia while Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga is prosecuting the case in court.