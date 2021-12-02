Wale: PM Must Take Responsibility For Recent Tragedy

Advertise with Islandsun

Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale has categorically refuted the PM’s claim that him and other opposition members were behind the recent protests and riots.

According to the Opposition leader, these statements are not only false, but are aimed towards diverting the public’s attention from Sogavare’s own failures to properly deal with issues affecting this Nation.

Responding to this absurdity, Hon. Wale expressed that PM Sogavare must recognize his role in this tragedy. These recent events are the culmination of the PM’s leadership style which stretch back throughout his tenure as Prime Minister.

Honourable Wale pointed out that he has repeatedly made calls for the PM to humbly initiate dialogue with Malaita. In his own words, Hon. Wale emphasized ‘I have stated on several occasions the need for PM to have constructive dialogue with Malaita. In light of the deteriorating relationship between the Province and National Government, I specifically urged the PM last year to lead a delegation to Malaita to deal with their issues’.

Instead, PM Sogavare failed to do this. His negative attitude to deal with these issues, Wale insisted, is also reflected in the recent events when he ran away and refused to engage in dialogue with the people who marched to Parliament.

Reflecting on the damage occurred, Hon. Wale stated that what has happened in the last few days is truly a tragedy. ‘As a Leader, I lament with the people who have suffered losses and condemn what has happened. Because of the large damage that occurred these past days, the public’s impulse to blame someone is understandable’. However, the PM must not take advantage of this and divert the public’s attention from his actions and omissions which have directly contributed to this problem.

The Honourable Leader of Opposition therefore calls on the Prime Minister to stop blaming others for his own failures and take responsibility as a true leader should in these circumstances.

Opposition Press///