Man pleads guilty to robbery

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A man has pleaded guilty to robbery before the court.

Ali Temoana appeared in court yesterday before Principal Magistrate Elma Veenah Rizzu Hilly.

Mr Temoana was charged with one count of robbery.

Prosecution told court that they had already served the agreed facts to the defence.

Defence then sought a seven-day adjournment to look through the facts and also to prepare written sentencing submissions as well.

Magistrate Hilly instructed both counsels to file the sentencing submission and agreed facts before close of business on September 20.

Court adjourned for September 21 for closing sentencing submission and agreed facts.

Bail was extended for the defendant.

Court had heard that Temoana on January 15, 2023 in Honiara, was armed with a small kitchen knife and robbed the complainant.

He was reported to the Central Police Station on February 8, 2023 and was arrested and charged accordingly.

Public Prosecution appears for Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for the defence.