Man charged for stealing

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY ROMINAH FAKA

TRIAL into the case of defendant Augustine Teama set to commence yesterday is now vacant by the court.

Parties will now communicate and find suitable date for the trial and inform the court on October 11, 2023.

The defence counsel in carriage of the file told the court she will be engaged in few courts hearing at High Court this week thus, she has an issue with the trial commencement date that previously set by the both parties and the court.

Court instructs both parties to communicate with each other and find suitable date in which both counsels will be available and come back to court for next mention date for confirmation of new trial dates.

Prosecutions informs the court he will be calling a maximum of 4 witnesses for the trial.

Court suspended to October 11, 2023 at 1: 30 pm for setting of new trial dates. Bail extended for defendant.

Police alleged defendant Teama was arrested for simple larceny of sum of $550 SBD and pork worth $250 SBD and Haus brand mobile phone worth $450 SBD.

The matter was later reported to the police and defendant apprehended and dealt with accordingly. Police Prosecution appears for the Crown and Sheena Kilua appears for the defendant