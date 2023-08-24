Man awaits fate

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A man facing charges of stealing is awaiting his fate as magistrates sort themselves out over who will be available to announce the verdict.

Thomas Fegan Walter is facing one count of stealing.

His case was mentioned at the magistrate court and was adjourned for 9am tomorrow, Friday, for sentencing.

Police prosecution alleged Walter, broke into the complainant house around 3am on October 19, 2022. Walter reportedly stole a bag containing a perfume, $300 cash and one A23 Samsung mobile phone.

Police Prosecution appears for the Crown and PSO for the defence counsel.