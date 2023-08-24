Family Federation gains education authority status

Advertise with Islandsun

By Indy Maealasia

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (Solomon Islands) has officially gained Education Authority(EA) status at the Ministry of Education and Human Resources and Development (MEHRD) office yesterday.

Present during a handover ceremony, Minister of Education, Honorable Lanelle Olandra Tanangada handed over the EA certificate to the Family Federation and expressed her support on the major step they had taken.

“Let me say this to you that I fully support you to become an education authority, a responsibility that you would not regret because of your love to create education and your future for the children that would attend your school” Minister Tanangada said.

She reminded them that now being an Education Authority, they are responsible to work closely with the Ministry through the Teaching Service Office in regards to discipline, promotion, demotion, vacancies, appointments and posting of teachers.

Representing the Family Federation, Reverend Arnold Fika thanked the Ministry for helping them achieving this milestone.

“It is truly an honor for us to receive this education authority we are truly grateful we would like to express our highest gratitude to the government, the DCGA Government through the ministry of education” Reverend Fika added.

As a token of their appreciation, he also presented a gift to Minister Tanangada.

The Family Federation operates the New Hope Academy schools located at Kukum and Town ground that provides early childhood, primary and form one secondary education.

According to their Proposal Team Leader, Dr. Huddie Namo said that this status will provided few benefits.

“Having your own education authority helps you to have control over content of extracurricular activities that you wish to run in the school. Secondly, in terms of discipline of staff and students you have much better control over” Dr. Namo said.

Beside academic excellence, Dr. Namo added that the Family Federation through their New Hope Academy schools are also promoting character education that aims to help students develop good attitudes and norms education that focus on strengthening families.

The Ceremony concluded with entertainment provided by the Family Federation.