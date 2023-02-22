Malaria cases rife in Western Province

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

MALARIA cases have increased in Western Province with 97 percent of cases reported to be infected with PV malaria.

In medical terms PV simply means a positive result that a patient have the parasites in his/her blood and that he/she may have malaria.

According to report from Gizo Hospital, a team from World Health Organization have visited the hospital and have conducted data collection.

Report has it that responsible department within Gizo Hospital is in a process to compile a full report of the extent of malaria cases recorded in Western Province.

Risks are for Gizo as most people store water on open drums due to lack of proper water supply encouraging mosquitos to breed.