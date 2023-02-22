Police sent to East Fataleka following killing of brothers

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki and Atori police have been deployed to East Fataleka, Malaita, following the killing of two brothers, it is reported.

Malaita police commander Superintendent Lesley Kili confirmed the incident to SunAuki yesterday, adding that police are on the ground to provide stability and investigate the incident.

Senior Administration Officer (SAO) for Malaita’s eastern region, Mr Nixon Atu told this paper yesterday the incident happened around 5pm Monday this week.

He said the brothers (deceased), one aged between 12-14yrs and the other in his early 20s, were extracting timbers with a Lucas-mill along the roadside in Manu area when the incident occurred.

Atu alleges that the suspect killed the boys with a machete. The younger brother died at the scene and the older brother was pronounced dead at a nearby clinic.

He furthers that a dialogue has been held between relatives of both parties in Honiara to pave the way towards a reconciliation.

Atu said the dialogue was held at Central police station and MP for Fataleka constituency had given $50,000 and two traditional shell money (tafuli’ae), that will be presented to the families of the deceased.

He explained that money given by their MP Rex Ramofafia was to ensure peace prevails between the two parties and for relatives to refrain from escalating the incident.

Atu also said the money was taken by police in Honiara to East Fataleka to be presented to the families and relatives of the deceased.

He said during the dialogue, they agreed to set up a taskforce that will begin work towards reconciliation between parties to the incident.

Atu, who is also from east Fataleka, together with leaders both in Honiara and in East Fataleka are calling for calm amongst families and relatives and to allow the law to take its course.