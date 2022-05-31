Malaita sets up new health body

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

A NEW body called Malaita Provincial Health Council has been recently set up in Malaita.

Malaita Provincial Health Authority established the unit to support health service delivery in the province.

The council will provide an avenue to unify stakeholders in the province and support each other with health services for communities.

Director of Malaita Provincial Health Authority, who also the chairperson of Malaita Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for covid-19 at Kilu’ufi hospital in Auki, Dr Rex Maukera disclosed this.

He said the MARA government recently passed a resolution for the establishment of the link that will see cooperation across all sectors from communities, NGOs to the provincial government.

Maukera said the council was formed due to experiences with the current situation face that need close collaboration by all stakeholders to support health services in the province.

“Under the council there is an avenue that our leaders in the province can see to our health needs and work together with NGOs, both public and private sectors to bring health services to the communities,” he said.

Maukera said as head of the provincial health, he’s happy for the establishment of the council and looks forward to working together with all stakeholders under the council.

On that note, he said as the province and the country will be facing a new normal due to this covid-19, a lot of things will change, including the mentality to do things.

“With all these changes, people must not only see the negative side of covid-19, but also its positive side and work on it for their development,” the health director said.

He added covid-19 is an opportunity to drive development in schools and communities, especially in the area of hygiene – installing proper water supply and sanitation.