Potential increase of funds for Provinces by 2022

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE National government has recently announced an increase of funding for the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) program for provinces by 2022.

That news means there will be more projects implemented in the provinces under this PCDF program which so far has proven itself through measures being put in place and importantly through the benefit it has for rural communities.

Minister for Provincial Government (MPGIS), Rolland Seleso relayed the announcement during his address to hand over a newly built Government funded six-block classroom to Faiako school on Thursday.

“You may be aware that the prime minister has announced good intentions of increasing the PCDF starting from the 2022 budget.

“This is resulting from the tangible impact he has seen as he went round the entire country to attend the second appointed day celebrations of the respective provinces,” he said.

Seleso strengthened the statement saying his ministry will press on behind the intention to ensure it happens.

“On my return to Honiara, I will be submitting a cabinet paper on the policy proposal made by the prime minister for cabinet endorsement.

“My ministry is also available for any technical support that Malaita may require to improve its human capacity to support its service delivery objectives,” he said.

On that note, the minister congratulated Malaita province for meeting the nine minimum conditions in the recent assessment of the PCDF that has qualified the province to receive $5.6 for its capital budget 2021/2022.

“I must inform you that 60 percent of this money has already been transferred by the government into the Malaita provincial government’s account for its projects,” he said.

Seleso said since the inception of PCDF in 2008, the Malaita provincial government has so far delivered 190 projects across the province at a total cost of about $60m

He said most of these projects have gone a long way in improving the living conditions of the people who are benefiting from them.

Seleso commended the Malaita provincial government for the efforts they had rendered to improve the living conditions of its people in Malaita province.