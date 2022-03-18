Malaita covid-19 cases stands at 994

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Malaita province’s number of covid-19 cases stands at 994, but reports say this could increase in the coming days.

Chairman of EOC Malaita, Dr Rex Maukera told this paper yesterday new cases have been identified and will be announced soon by relevant authorities in Honiara.

He said from Saturday to Monday this week the province recorded 22 new cases mainly from Malu’u and Auki town.

Maukera said also within that period there were three new covid-19 related deaths, adding the total covid-19 related deaths for the province at 22.

He said since Monday this week four patients are on critical condition; two severe ones and another two on moderate status while many cases are on stable condition.

Maukera said there is also large number of recovery continuing to shown on covid-19 patient throughout the province.

He said the virus is reversing for the province, but even then people must not lay down their guide by let-going of covid-19 measures.

Maukera said the virus is not yet over and people must continue to uphold covid-19 measures and continue to work together to avoid any potential wave.