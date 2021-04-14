Malaita continues with more employment for its citizens

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA provincial government (MPG) is steaming ahead with employment activities for its population.

It is currently, among others, recruiting for CLO positions.

MPG is recruiting through the Provincial Community Governance and Grievance Management (CGGM) office in Auki.

Coordinator for CGGM, Mr Emmanuel Maesua told this paper yesterday preparation is underway for roll-out of phase II of CGGM project in Malaita.

He said 216 applications have been received and submitted to Ward Development Committees of the 33 wards for screening.

Maesua said WDCs are still undergoing screening of the applicants and shortlisted applicants will be forwarded to his office for interview.

He said his office will organise four teams of panelists to the four substations of the province to conduct interviews for applicants.

Maesua said they expect recruitment process to complete before June and selected Community Liaison Officers (CLOs) to begin working thereafter.

He said initial proposal was for the project to recruit 65 CLOs, but was trimmed down by Malaita provincial government to begin with 33 CLOs for 33 wards in the province.

Maesua said MPG decided to recruit 33 CLOs for now and will be looking at the remaining 32. Thus, they had already asked MPGIS to look after the remaining number.

Maesua said in phase I of the project 13 CLOs were recruited.

He said the goal of the project is to strengthen local governance institutions for community grievance management and enhance effective linkage with provincial governments in communities.

Maesua said now that the project has expanded, his office through MPG looks forward for better coordination of the project to benefit communities in the province.

He said MPG will be the employer of phase II of this CGGM project in Malaita.