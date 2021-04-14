Father’s sexual assault case adjourned

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a father alleged to have sexually assaulted his daughter in Ngella last year will be mentioned again in court on April 19.

This is for the defence counsel Ron Dickey Pulekera to obtain further instruction from his client regarding the amended document that the prosecution has filed.

This is the case of a father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, accused of sexually abusing his own daughter various times in 2019 and 2020.

Prosecution said the accused is facing counts of sexual abuse on a child, domestic violence and psychological abuse.

It is alleged that the father sexually abused his 14-year-old daughter sometimes in 2019 but the victim did not report the matter, however in various dates of July this year he again allegedly sexually abused the victim.

It is further alleged that when the victim went to the Taroniara Clinic on July 18, 2020, she was referred to Tulagi Hospital after which she finally disclosed information to her grandmother about the alleged incidents.

Police then finally arrested the defendant on July 19, 2020 to face the court of the alleged offences.

Margaret Suifaasia of the Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears on behalf of her colleague prosecutor Patricia Tabepuda yesterday While Rodney Manebosa appears onbehalf of his colleague Mr Pulekera.