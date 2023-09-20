Mala PAC on PCDF assessment tour to MOI

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is currently in Malaita Outer Islands (MOI) to assess PCDF funded projects in the region.

The PAC team is led by Chairman, MPA for ward 26, Hon Alick Ofo’Ofo Junior, members of PAC including PAC secretary, Mr Ronnie Faiga, who accompanied by MPA for ward 32, Hon William Ionga.

The team left Auki last Thursday and will be visiting ward 31 – Luaniua, ward 32 – Pelau and possibly ward 33 – Sikaiana of MOI region.

As a mandatory body to assess PCDF funded projects, they would be able see first-hand the implementation of the projects and get feedbacks from beneficiaries of the projects.

The objective of the assessment is to ascertain the following;

Whether the PCDF project is implemented or not

Whether fund allocated for the project is worth what is on the ground

The quality of the project. Whether the project will last or continue to provide service to people

In that PAC will hold the provincial government accountable on the PCDF program. This is to ensure their spending on PCDF projects is realistic for the benefit of people.

Also, upon feedbacks from beneficiaries of the project, PAC will push behind executive to improve disbursement and distribution of the fund.

This is to ensure funds are use accordingly as well projects are distributed fairly to all people, which has been an ongoing issue in the province.

MPA for ward 31, Hon John Kehosi confirmed yesterday that the team is currently in Lord Howe (MOI) and they will be assessing two PCDF projects in wards 31 and 32.

He said the projects are; a PCDF funded two stairs classroom building in ward 31 and a crushing mill in ward 32.

Kehosi said there is also a PCDF funded crushing mill project in ward 33 to be assessed, if the team could reach that far.