Armed robbery trial adjourned

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial into case of three men who charged for armed robbery was adjourned for today.

The case was supposed to commenced yesterday however, the Prosecution was sick.

The trio present yesterday in court alongside with their three defence lawyer.

Court adjourned for today September 19 for trial to start. Bail is extended for three defendants.

All three defendants Dickson Fito’o, Hudson Susuamae, Sio Wale have pleaded not guilty to the charge of armed robbery charged against them.

It was alleged in the early hours on January 20, 2023 the trio allegedly entered the Holiday Resort Motel armed with bush knives.

One of the defendants also wounded a victim whom is a Chinese national. The men then allegedly escaped with $100,000 including Chinese currencies.

Police had recovered a hand bag during the arrest of the three defendants but huge amount of money is yet to be recovered.

Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Officer appears for the Defendants.