Mala MPA extends help beyond boundary

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PROVINCIAL member for ward 16 in the East Malaita constituency, Preston Faarobo Billy has offered to extend his “Clean water for life” water project to communities in neighbouring ward 15.

He told Sun Auki yesterday he had proposed five boreholes for ward 15 and will work on a budget for the extension.

Sites identified for the boreholes under the extension include; Nafinua RHC, Feraabu Christian Bible School, Atori Church, Ulubala Clinic and Faubaba.

He explained that his colleague, the MPA for ward 15 has welcomed the assistance.

“Water is a basic necessity for life and it should not deny from people,” he added.

He said people are the centre of his leadership and did not matter where they are, they deserve support from him as a public leader.

Billy said he looks forward to working with communities from ward 15 during the course of implementing the five boreholes captured under the extension of the project.