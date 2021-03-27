Maka’a happy his Province included in World Bank/Agri Program

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Premier of Makira Ulawa Province, Julian Maka’a says he is happy with the World Bank’s inclusion of his Province with funds to develop its Agriculture development projects.

He made the comment in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital of Makira Ulawa Province following a meeting March 17 between World Bank, Agriculture and Rural Development Program officials and Executive members of the Provincial Assembly.

Also included in the World Bank’s Agriculture development funding are Guadalcanal and Malaita Provinces.

Mr Maka’a described as a great opportunity the inclusion of Makira Ulawa Province in the program and farmers must make use of it.

But he said the management of the funds is an important part of the process, “so I urge farmers who may get support to be accountable and transparent in the ways they use them.

“Makira Ulawa Province is an Agriculture Province and its inclusion is not a mistake”.

Premier Maka’a however said “our Agriculture Sector is being challenged by the presence of the Great African Snails at Waimapuru National Secondary School area of West Bauro in Central Makira and continues to spread to the surrounding areas.

“And very recently the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle in the Hamariko School area at the Hao/Maria regions of Central Makira which is just next to Waimapuru National Secondary School.

“I therefore call on the Biosecurity Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock as a responsible group to seriously help the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government to eradicate these pests.

“This region hosts very fertile farming soils and the support of the Phase 6 of the Rural Development Program Agriculture Rural Transformation Project will not be beneficial to the farmers there, and in the long term, all farmers in the Province if the pests are not eradicated”.

By George Atkin Kira Kira Correspondent