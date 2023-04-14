LMU commences screening of applicants

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Screening process for the Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) has kicked off at the St Barnabas Cathedral with the first batch of 151 applicants attended yesterday.

The programme commenced at 8am where the applicants have face-to-face interviews and fitness assessments conducted by panels led by LMU staffs and officials from Pasifiki HR.

Day-two of the screening process will continue on today where another 152 applicants will go through the same screening process.

Speaking to the Island Sun yesterday, officials who conducted the panel sessions explained the process involved assessing the applicant’s fitness by recording necessary information and actual face-to-face interview.

The official said the key focus of the sessions is to ensure that applicants meet strict requirements before their application is registered in the work ready pool.

She clarified that the sessions do not guarantee candidates work but is an initial step of the recruitment process.

Jason Lagho a 23-year-old youth from Lambi, west Guadalcanal was excited to be amongst the first group.

He said he is confident that he will get through the process.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) said that the two-day sessions are just the beginning of many more screening to be hosted in the coming months.

Applicants are encouraged to listen out for further advices on the upcoming interviews and fitness screening as they will be informed via calls or through published lists.

MFAET said the screening will proceed following the order in which applications were received.

The screening process will conclude 4pm today.