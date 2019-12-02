Lea’i on fire: 10 goals from four matches

Advertise with Islandsun

National U-17 player, Raphael Le’ai is currently in hot scoring form for Henderson Eels FC, as he closes the gap on the golden boot race leaders.

Currently on a break from the ISPS Honda Premiership in New Zealand with Wellington Phoenix Youth club, following his National campaign in the U17 World Cup in Brazil, the soon to be 18-year-old is proving why he is one of the country’s promising footballers.

With eleven matches played, Solomon Warriors Vanuatu import, Tony Kaltack is leading the tally with fifteen goals. But young Le’ai is not far behind Kaltack and is sticking to his word of continuing scoring in Eels color.

With just four matches played, the young scoring machine now has ten goals to his name, just five short of Kaltack, since joining Eels for round 2 of the TSL competition.

Raphael found the back of the net four times, during their 9-2 thrashing of Malaita Kings on Tuesday to see him with take his goals tally to ten and see Eels return to the top of the table with 31 points.

“I was told to play support which I did at times, but I always wanted to score goals and win matches,” Lea’i had told SunSPORTS after his goalless debut match for Eels a forth night ago.

“I’m excited to score goals for the club, and I’m looking forward to continue maintaining my form throughout the league.

Eels head coach, Eddie Marahare had said the club is excited to have the quality of the young players on board as they continue their campaign for a first ever TSL title.

Alongside Eel’s striking partner, Joses Nawo both players are in the top three spots vying for the golden boot award, Nawo with 11 goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Raphael and co. will face an uphill battle this Saturday when the take on title contenders, Isabel FC in a nail-biting encounter at the Lawson Tama Stadium.

The current TSL golden boot tally;

15 Goals

Tony Kaltack (Solomon Warriors)

11 Goals

Joses NAWO (Henderson Eels FC)

10 Goals

Raphael LEA’I (Henderson Eels FC)

Edward HUNIUEHU (Malaita Kingz FC)

9 Goals

Bently KELOBI (FC Isabel United)

Atkin KAUA (Laugu United FC)

8 Goals

Tuti Zama TANITO (Henderson Eels FC)

Molea TIGI (Solomon Warriors)

7 Goals

Jerry DONGA (Solomon Warriors)Lore FONAOTA (Kossa FC)

Emmanuel SIMON (Malaita Kingz FC)